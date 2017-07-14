Why our screens make us less happy

What are our screens and devices doing to us? Psychologist Adam Alter studies how much time screens steal from us and how they're getting away with it. He shares why all those hours you spend staring at your smartphone, tablet or computer might be making you miserable — and what you can do about it.

Adam Alter · Psychologist What makes us incessantly check our phones? Adam Alter dives into the fascinating psychology that drives our tech addictions.

