Tim Ferriss:
Why you should define your fears instead of your goals

TED2017 · 13:21 · Filmed Apr 2017
The hard choices — what we most fear doing, asking, saying — are very often exactly what we need to do. How can we overcome self-paralysis and take action? Tim Ferriss encourages us to fully envision and write down our fears in detail, in a simple but powerful exercise he calls "fear-setting." Learn more about how this practice can help you thrive in high-stress environments and separate what you can control from what you cannot.

Tim Ferriss
Investor, human guinea pig, author
Tim Ferriss is an early-stage tech investor, best-selling author and podcaster. Full bio
This talk was presented at an official TED conference, and was featured by our editors on the home page.
Grab a pen and do you own fear-setting exercise. Here are step-by-step text instructions, copies of the slides, real-world examples and more…

Learn more about suicide prevention, and what Tim has learned about navigating the darkness when it visits.

