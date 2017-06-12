Tim Ferriss:
Why you should define your fears instead of your goals
The hard choices — what we most fear doing, asking, saying — are very often exactly what we need to do. How can we overcome self-paralysis and take action? Tim Ferriss encourages us to fully envision and write down our fears in detail, in a simple but powerful exercise he calls "fear-setting." Learn more about how this practice can help you thrive in high-stress environments and separate what you can control from what you cannot.
-
Similar topics
- Choice
- Fear
- Goal-setting
- Humanity
- Life
- Personal growth
- Success
- Work
- Work-life balance
This talk was presented at an official TED conference, and was featured by our editors on the home page.
