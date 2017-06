Why you should define your fears instead of your goals

The hard choices — what we most fear doing, asking, saying — are very often exactly what we need to do. How can we overcome self-paralysis and take action? Tim Ferriss encourages us to fully envision and write down our fears in detail, in a simple but powerful exercise he calls "fear-setting." Learn more about how this practice can help you thrive in high-stress environments and separate what you can control from what you cannot.

Tim Ferriss Investor, human guinea pig, author Tim Ferriss is an early-stage tech investor, best-selling author and podcaster. Full bio

